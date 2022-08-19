Obituary: Donald B. McCormick

Donald B. McCormick, 89, died April 21 in Atlanta, Georgia.
“Don was a much-loved teacher, friend, and respected expert on chemistry, biochemistry, and nutrition. His research focused primarily on vitamins, but he delighted in knowing about everything living, from their molecular constituents to Latin names. He produced over 500 publications and received numerous awards, served as editor for Methods in Enzymology, Vitamins and Hormones, the Handbook of Vitamins, and the Annual Review of Nutrition as well as on editorial boards, review panels, and advisory committees. Before becoming biochemistry chair at Emory, he was the Liberty Hyde Bailey Professor at Cornell. He and his wife Jean were instrumental in launching Emory’s Emeritus College.”—Al Merrill, friend
Most recent title: Fuller E. Callaway Professor of Biochemistry (emeritus), Emory University School of Medicine
Education: BA, chemistry, 1953, and PhD, biochemistry, 1958, Vanderbilt University
Survivors: Wife, Jean; daughter, Sue; sons, Don and Allen
