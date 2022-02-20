Obituary: Donald E. Sands

Donald E. Sands, 92, died Sept. 22, 2021, in Lexington, Kentucky.
“Known for his integrity, wit, and kindness, Don Sands was an expert in crystallography and its mathematics and was a superb teacher of physical chemistry. As a PhD student at Cornell University and a senior scientist at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, he focused on the structures of boron, borides, and beryllides. At the University of Kentucky he did structures (notably of monoclinic sulfur) and wrote two books. He also took on numerous administrative roles including acting dean (on three separate occasions) and vice-chancellor for academic affairs.”—Carolyn P. Brock, colleague
Most recent title: Professor of chemistry, University of Kentucky
Education: BS, chemistry, Worcester Polytechnic Institute, 1951; PhD, physical chemistry, Cornell University, 1955
Survivors: Daughter, Carolyn Sands Looff; son, Stephen; three grandchildren
