Obituary: Donald J. Abraham

Donald J. Abraham, 84, died March 29 in Windermere, Florida.
“Dr. Abraham was full of passion and love of researching and teaching drug discovery and design with human hemoglobin. His research focused on sickle cell anemia, cardiovascular disease, stroke, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and radiation oncology. Equal to his professional passion for research and teaching was his big heart in helping people. He loved his family and took us everywhere he went. He also always took extra time to help anyone, friend or stranger, regardless of their situation, be it increasing faith in God, financial issues, or their golf swing. His family loves him immensely and is grateful for his love and leadership.”—William D. Abraham, son
Most recent title: Editor in chief, Burger’s Medicinal Chemistry, Drug Discovery and Development, 8th edition
Education: BS, chemistry, Pennsylvania State University, 1957; MS, organic chemistry, Marshall University, 1959; PhD, organic chemistry, Purdue University, 1963
Survivors: Wife, Nancy; sons, Jeffrey, Thomas, and William; seven grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter