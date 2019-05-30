Obituary: Donald J. Royer

Donald J. Royer, 90, died on Oct. 20, 2018, in Longmont, Colorado.
“Don grew up in rural Kansas and attended a one-room schoolhouse there. He taught many students inorganic and general chemistry over his 30-plus-year career at Georgia Institute of Technology, and he authored an undergraduate textbook, Bonding Theory. Don loved the western US, particularly its national parks, and upon his retirement in 1993, moved to Longmont, Colorado. His favorite pastime was flying his airplane along the Front Range of the Rockies. Don was a supportive mentor to his research students, a dedicated teacher, and a kind and beloved friend to all those that knew him.”—Gregory J. Grant, friend and former PhD student
Most recent title: Professor of chemistry, Georgia Institute of Technology
Education: BS, chemistry, Emporia State University, 1949; PhD, chemistry, University of Kansas, 1956
Survivors: Brother, Harold
