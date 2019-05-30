Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Obituaries

Obituary: Donald J. Royer

by Linda Wang
May 30, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

Photo of Donald Royer.
Credit: Courtesy of Don VanDerveer
Donald Royer

Donald J. Royer, 90, died on Oct. 20, 2018, in Longmont, Colorado.

“Don grew up in rural Kansas and attended a one-room schoolhouse there. He taught many students inorganic and general chemistry over his 30-plus-year career at Georgia Institute of Technology, and he authored an undergraduate textbook, Bonding Theory. Don loved the western US, particularly its national parks, and upon his retirement in 1993, moved to Longmont, Colorado. His favorite pastime was flying his airplane along the Front Range of the Rockies. Don was a supportive mentor to his research students, a dedicated teacher, and a kind and beloved friend to all those that knew him.”—Gregory J. Grant, friend and former PhD student

Most recent title: Professor of chemistry, Georgia Institute of Technology

Education: BS, chemistry, Emporia State University, 1949; PhD, chemistry, University of Kansas, 1956

Survivors: Brother, Harold

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: John P. Fackler Jr.
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: William M. Koppes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: David Clark Hampton

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE