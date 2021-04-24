Obituary: Donald R. Goffinet

Donald R. Goffinet, 82, died Feb. 25 in Missouri City, Texas.
“Our father was a very social and kind person. He loved people and was a great salesman. He enjoyed spending time with his family, golfing, painting, and working in his yard. He also had a lifelong love of chemistry. He tried very hard to get his daughters to follow him into the field.”—Debby Adkins, daughter
Most recent title: Consultant
Education: BS, chemistry, University of Akron, 1
Survivors: Daughters, Debby Adkins and Kathy Barzilla; three grandchildren
