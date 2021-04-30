Obituary: Donald W. Slocum

Donald W. Slocum, 87, died April 13 in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
“Dr. Donald Slocum began his teaching and research career in 1965 at Southern Illinois University, followed by stops at Gulf Corporation and Argonne National Laboratory and ending at Western Kentucky University, where he spent over 30 years. He authored over 100 publications in organolithium, metalation, and aromatic substitution reactions. Don was a man of many talents beyond his scientific expertise, including music, literature, history, and athletics. Most importantly, however, was his mentoring of hundreds of students, many from underprivileged backgrounds. He inspired confidence, perseverance, and academic excellence. He had a unique ability to recognize latent talent in students who needed encouragement, second chances, and special attention to bring out their best. He was a beloved professor and mentor who will be greatly missed.”—Family, friends, and former students
Most recent title: Emeritus research professor, Western Kentucky University
Education: BS, chemistry, and BA, English, University of Rochester, 1956; PhD, chemistry, New York University, 1963
Survivors: Sons, Matthew and Warren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter