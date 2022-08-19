Obituary: Doris C. Warren

Doris C. Warren, 81, died May 22 in Houston, Texas.
“I remember being inspired by Doris’s delight when, wearing her signature tie-dyed lab coat, she led rapt elementary students and teachers in their discovery of ‘Chemistry in a Ziploc Bag;’ being awed by her designation as an ACS local section award winner and a Texas Piper Professor; admiring greatly her professionalism, heart for service, and passion for excellence as she guided senior students in discussion in our Principles of Research course, enriched our program through grants, and steadfastly steered our College of Science and Mathematics as dean; and feeling richly blessed by her unfailing wise advice and generous mentorship.”—Treacy Woods, colleague
Most recent title: Distinguished professor of chemistry and dean of the College of Science and Mathematics, Houston Baptist University
Education: BS, chemistry, 1963, and MS, physical chemistry, 1967, Baylor University; PhD, analytical chemistry, University of Houston, 1975
Survivors: Sister, Betty Rosen
