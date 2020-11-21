Obituary: Dorothy L. Gabel

Dorothy L. Gabel, 84, died Oct. 30 in Hazel Green, Wisconsin.
“Dorothy was a groundbreaking scholar in chemical education. A member of the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters, she pursued a long career in elementary science education and chemical education research, authoring numerous research articles, including several award-winning research papers important in establishing chemical education research. She received the American Chemical Society National Award for Achievement in Research for the Teaching and Learning of Chemistry in 2008. She was president of the National Association of Research in Science Teaching and a program director at the National Science Foundation. Role model, valued colleague, loyal friend, unforgettable teacher, and 27-year ACS member—she will be greatly missed.”—Chemical education colleagues
Most recent title: Professor emerita of science education, Indiana University Bloomington
Education: BA, chemistry, Dominican University, 1957; MS, chemistry, 1969, and PhD, science education, 1974, Purdue University
Survivors: Brother, Carl
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter