Obituary: Douglas C. Neckers

Douglas C. Neckers, 84, died Nov. 22, 2022, in Perrysburg, Ohio.
“Doug called himself an inventor and an entrepreneur, but as a 2012 Bowling Green State University Magazine article said, ‘There are many more adjectives that could just as aptly describe him—businessman, leader, public intellectual, change agent, and musician—but perhaps Renaissance man describes him best.’ He was also a superb scholar, teacher, and researcher who had more than 60 patents to his name. He founded the Center for Photochemical Sciences at Bowling Green State University and recruited many international students.”—Jack Lessenberry, literary collaborator
Most recent title: Full professor and director, Center for Photochemical Sciences, Bowling Green State University
Education: BA, organic chemistry, Hope College, 1960; PhD, organic chemistry, University of Kansas, 1963
Survivors: Son, Andrew; daughter, Pamela
