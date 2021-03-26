Obituary: Douglas Henderson

Douglas Henderson, 86, died Sept. 25, 2020, in Salt Lake City.
“Henderson’s work was highly regarded. He was an international leader in the theory of liquids. His pioneering work and breakthroughs during the past 60 years have defined areas of research for liquids, solutions, and electrolytes. His first major contribution, in 1967 with Australian researcher John Barker, concerned the perturbation theory of fluids. A second major contribution was an integral equation for liquid-solid interfaces. Doug is the author of 500 scientific articles, including one in Scientific American, and 62 major reviews in the field of statistical mechanics. He and Henry Eyring collaborated in writing several books, one of which was Eyring’s last publication.”—Family of Douglas Henderson
Most recent title: Research chemist, IBM Almaden Research Center
Education: BS, mathematics, University of British Columbia, 1956; PhD, physics, University of Utah, 1961
Survivors: Wife, Rose-Marie; daughters, Barbara Davis, Dianne Lowrey, and Sharon Matt
