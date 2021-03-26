Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Obituaries

Obituary: Douglas Henderson

by Linda Wang
March 26, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

Photo of Douglas Henderson.
Credit: Courtesy of the Henderson family
Douglas Henderson

Douglas Henderson, 86, died Sept. 25, 2020, in Salt Lake City.

“Henderson’s work was highly regarded. He was an international leader in the theory of liquids. His pioneering work and breakthroughs during the past 60 years have defined areas of research for liquids, solutions, and electrolytes. His first major contribution, in 1967 with Australian researcher John Barker, concerned the perturbation theory of fluids. A second major contribution was an integral equation for liquid-solid interfaces. Doug is the author of 500 scientific articles, including one in Scientific American, and 62 major reviews in the field of statistical mechanics. He and Henry Eyring collaborated in writing several books, one of which was Eyring’s last publication.”—Family of Douglas Henderson

Most recent title: Research chemist, IBM Almaden Research Center

Education: BS, mathematics, University of British Columbia, 1956; PhD, physics, University of Utah, 1961

Survivors: Wife, Rose-Marie; daughters, Barbara Davis, Dianne Lowrey, and Sharon Matt

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Marvin Poutsma
Obituary: Eugene P. Schram
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Arthur S. Brill

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE