Obituary: Earl A. Abrahamson﻿

Earl A. Abrahamson, 94, died on Feb. 10 in Brentwood, Tennessee.
“Perhaps my fondest most recent memory was of my father observing and interacting with his great-grandchildren. Although a 6-hour road trip was a big undertaking for someone in his 90s, he readily accepted offers to make the trip to Georgia up to two times a year. These trips became family gatherings also involving daughters, sons-in law, and grandchildren. Just being able to observe and interact with his family brought him great joy and pride.”—Kris Biesinger, daughter
Most recent title: Supervisor of computer services, DuPont
Education: BS, chemistry, University of North Dakota, 1948; PhD, analytical chemistry, University of Kansas, 1951
Survivors: Daughters, Kirsten, Kris Biesinger, and Jill Leyrer
