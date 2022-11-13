Obituary: Edward J. Walsh

Edward J. Walsh, 81, died Oct. 1 in Mendon, NY.
“Ed’s professional career spanned 27 years at the Eastman Kodak Research Laboratories in Rochester, New York. He started as a research chemist and worked his way up into management in the Photographic Systems Division. He had an upbeat personality and was liked by all who came into contact with him. He enjoyed sports and played handball, tennis, and golf (he worked his way through college as a golf caddie) and also did sailing, canoeing, and cross-country skiing in Rochester’s cold, snow-filled winters.”—Roy De Selms and David Locker, friends
Most recent title: Manager, Photographic Systems Division, Eastman Kodak Research Laboratories
Education: BS, chemistry, Yale University, 1963; PhD, organic chemistry, University of Wisconsin, 1968
Survivors: Wife, Lea; son, Edward; daughters, Deborah and Rachel; six grandchildren
