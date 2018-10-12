Advertisement

Obituaries

Obituary: Edward M. Burgess

by Linda Wang
October 12, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 41
Photo of Edward Burgess.
Credit: Larry Burgess (Burgess)
Edward Burgess

Edward M. Burgess, 84, died on June 24 in St. Augustine, Fla.

“Ed Burgess was a long time ACS member, professor at Georgia Tech for 37 years, and a dedicated husband and father. After serving as an officer in the U.S. Navy, Ed completed a Ph.D. with George Büchi at MIT. His graduate studies involved synthetic chemistry/photochemistry. Later, professor Burgess would become well known for the “Burgess Reagent” that performs selective dehydration of alcohols. He has authored 50 publications and served as secretary-treasurer of the ACS Organic Division from 1974 to 1977. After retiring in 2000, Ed and his wife, Sue, traveled the globe and had many adventures. Ed was also a talented artist, carpenter, and horticulturist.”--Larry Burgess, son

Most recent title: professor, Georgia Institute of Technology

Education: B.Sc., chemistry, Auburn University, 1956; Ph.D., organic chemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 1962

Survivors: wife, Sue; sons, Larry and Scott; five grandchildren

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

