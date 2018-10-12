Obituary: Edward M. Burgess

Edward M. Burgess, 84, died on June 24 in St. Augustine, Fla.
“Ed Burgess was a long time ACS member, professor at Georgia Tech for 37 years, and a dedicated husband and father. After serving as an officer in the U.S. Navy, Ed completed a Ph.D. with George Büchi at MIT. His graduate studies involved synthetic chemistry/photochemistry. Later, professor Burgess would become well known for the “Burgess Reagent” that performs selective dehydration of alcohols. He has authored 50 publications and served as secretary-treasurer of the ACS Organic Division from 1974 to 1977. After retiring in 2000, Ed and his wife, Sue, traveled the globe and had many adventures. Ed was also a talented artist, carpenter, and horticulturist.”--Larry Burgess, son
Most recent title: professor, Georgia Institute of Technology
Education: B.Sc., chemistry, Auburn University, 1956; Ph.D., organic chemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 1962
Survivors: wife, Sue; sons, Larry and Scott; five grandchildren
