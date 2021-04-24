Advertisement

Obituaries

Obituary: Edward M. “Ted” Eyring

by Linda Wang
April 24, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 15
Photo of Edward M. Eyring.
Credit: University of Utah
Edward M. Eyring

Edward M. “Ted” Eyring, 90, died Feb. 20 in Salt Lake City.

“Eyring was a world-renowned physical chemist and fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Over his 52-year career at the University of Utah, he pioneered experimental methods to study rates of chemical reactions in liquids and investigate new catalytic materials. Eyring mentored 30 PhD students and published 325 scientific papers. He was an award-winning classroom instructor who touched the lives of more than 15,000 undergraduate students and introduced service-learning field projects into his classes. Eyring twice chaired the Department of Chemistry, and as a 61-year American Chemical Society member, he served in elected leadership of the ACS Division of Physical Chemistry.”— Matthew S. Sigman, friend and colleague

Most recent title: Emeritus professor of chemistry, University of Utah

Education: BA, physics, 1955, and PhD, physical chemistry, 1960, University of Utah

Survivors: Wife, Marilyn; daughter, Valerie LaHaye; sons, David and Steven; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren

