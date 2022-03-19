Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Obituaries

Obituary: Edward R. Biehl

by Alexandra A. Taylor
March 19, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 10
Edward R. Biehl.
Credit: Courtesy of Gordon W. Gribble
Edward R. Biehl

Edward R. Biehl, 87, died Oct. 14, 2019, in Dallas.

“Born July 14, 1932, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Ed spent 4 years in the Air Force before college. He was an aspiring professional pianist when exposure to undergraduate chemistry changed his ambitions. After his PhD work, he worked 1 year at Monsanto Research before joining the chemistry faculty at Southern Methodist University, where he taught for 55 years starting in 1962. He received many awards, including the Kametani Award, sponsored by the Japan Heterocyclic Society, for outstanding contributions to heterocyclic chemistry. While chairing the department for 29 years, he maintained a strong research program, supervising more than 400 students and postdocs and published over 275 papers, 9 patents, and several reviews on thiophene and benzyne chemistry. Ed was a pioneer in benzyne chemistry and microwave-assisted reactions for the synthesis of heterocycles. He was the first to carry out a successful benzyne click reaction using microwave heating.”—Gordon W. Gribble, friend

Most recent title: Emeritus professor of chemistry, Southern Methodist University

Education: BS, chemistry, 1958, and PhD, organic chemistry, 1961, University of Pittsburgh

Survivors: Wife, Julianne; daughters, Kathy, Kimberley Fryar, and Karen; son, Kurt; two grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

