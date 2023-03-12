Advertisement

Obituaries

Obituary: Edward R. Birnbaum

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
March 12, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 9
Edward R. Birnbaum
Credit: Courtesty of Amy Birnbaum
Edward R. Birnbaum

Edward R. Birnbaum, 79, died Jan. 1, 2023, in Los Alamos, New Mexico.

“Ed retired as a full professor in 1992 after 24 years at New Mexico State University. After a year consulting for Los Alamos National Laboratory, he had the wonderful opportunity to spend 2 years as a visiting professor at the University of Hawaii. He and his wife, Amy, returned to the mainland in 1995, where Ed served as chair of the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia. He spent 16 years there before retiring (again) to Los Alamos in 2012. He loved sailing, skiing, traveling, and making a difference in his community.”—Eva Birnbaum, daughter

Most recent title: Chair, Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, University of the Sciences in Philadelphia

Education: BS, chemistry, Brooklyn College, 1964; PhD, inorganic chemistry, University of Illinois, 1968

Survivors: Wife, Amy; son, David; daughters, Eva and Jessica; five grandchildren

