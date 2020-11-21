Obituary: Edward A. Heintz

Edward A. Heintz, 89, died Aug. 10 in Buffalo, New York.
“Ed was an outstanding industrial scientist in the area of carbon and graphite materials, earning many awards and publishing almost 100 papers and five patents. Ed was also my first mentor in science and analytical chemistry, as he was for many people with whom he worked in his industrial and then academic career. He was a very meticulous and careful scientist, which was not often encouraged in the somewhat fast pace of industry. Ed also placed importance on professional responsibility and organizations, as evidenced by his 68 years in the American Chemical Society.”—Joseph L. Glajch, friend and colleague
Most recent title: Research manager, Airco Carbon
Education: BA, chemistry, 1953, University at Buffalo; PhD, analytical chemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 1957
Survivors: Daughters, Becky Keating and Debbie Pretorius; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; predeceased by his wife, Ruth
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter