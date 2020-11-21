Obituary: Edward A. Knaggs

Edward A. Knaggs, 98, died Aug. 6 in Deerfield, Illinois.
“Ed carved out his destiny by attending the Illinois Institute of Technology for his MS degree in chemistry. He was captivated by the process of sulfonation. As an entrepreneur in this field, he authored or coauthored 47 US and foreign patents. He was an innovator at the forefront of developing the film sulfur trioxide sulfonation process, currently used globally to manufacture detergent compounds worldwide. Ed was a futuristic researcher who worked for Stepan Chemical for 30 years. He authored 35 publications, primarily in the detergent and petroleum industries, including being a coauthor of a chapter in the prestigious Kirk-Othmer Encyclopedia of Chemical Technology.”—Kathleen L. Miller, daughter
Most recent title: Vice president, Stepan Chemical
Education: BS, chemistry, Roosevelt University, 1945; MS, chemistry, Illinois Institute of Technology, 1954; certificate of advanced management, University of Chicago, 1965
Survivors: Daughter, Kathleen; son, Thomas; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren
