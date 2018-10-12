Obituary: Edwin (Ed) M. Kinderman

“World War II put Ed’s academic career on hold when he was hired as a chemist for the Manhattan Project. While on the project, he worked in a radiation lab at the University of California, Berkeley, and a uranium separation plant in Oak Ridge, Tenn. After the war, Ed continued to teach at the University of Portland from 1945 to 1949, after which General Electric hired him to work at the Hanford Site in Richland, Wash. There, he helped produce plutonium to be used in American nuclear weapons. He left Richland in 1956 to move to Palo Alto and work in the physical chemistry department of Stanford Research Institute (now SRI International) in Menlo Park. He continued to work at SRI until his mid-80s, capping his tenure of more than 40 years there. An avid volunteer, he was involved in community service causes of education and civil rights throughout his life.”—Mary Kinderman Smith, daughter