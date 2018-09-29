Obituary: Edwin Vedejs﻿

Edwin Vedejs, 76, died on Dec. 2, 2017, in Madison, Wis.
“Edwin Vedejs was a valued mentor and colleague. Born in Latvia, he came to the U.S. in the aftermath of World War II. From 1967 to 1999, Vedejs was a member of the University of Wisconsin, Madison, faculty. He then moved to the University of Michigan. Vedejs built an internationally recognized program in synthetic organic chemistry and was renowned for the depth of his scholarship. His work was recognized by the 2004 H. C. Brown Award for Creative Research in Synthetic Methods, among many other honors.”—Samuel Gelman and Anne Mapp, colleagues and friends.
Most recent title: Professor of chemistry, University of Michigan
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of Michigan, 1962; Ph.D., chemistry, University of Wisconsin, Madison, 1966
Survivors: Wife, Pat Anderson; daughters, Christina, Jesikah, and Julia; son, Michael
