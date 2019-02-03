Obituary: Eero Arnold Hakkila﻿

Eero Arnold Hakkila, 87, died on Nov. 10, 2018, in Tonto Verde, Arizona.
“Arnie became a nuclear chemist after growing up on his family’s Connecticut chicken farm. He had a long, distinguished career at Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL); one of his career high points was serving as a member of the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency’s nuclear weapons inspection team in Iraq following the first Gulf War. Arnie was an avid rock collector, bird watcher, skier, golfer, fisherman, and outdoorsman. He married the love of his life, Margaret, in 1988. After retiring from LANL, he and Margaret settled in Tonto Verde, Arizona, where they golfed and spent time relaxing with friends and family.”—Jon Hakkila, son
Most recent title: Group leader, International Nuclear Safeguards Division, Los Alamos National Laboratory
Education: BS, secondary education, Teachers College of Connecticut, 1953; PhD, chemistry, Ohio State University, 1957
Survivors: Wife, Margaret; sons, Gregg, Jon, and Mark; stepchildren, Anne Sterrett, Lynn Henton, Jimmy Bishop, and Mel Bishop; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren
