Obituary: Einar P. Kropp

Einar P. Kropp, 107, died Feb. 24 in Mantua, Ohio.
“Einar (‘Oscar’) spent his long, productive life eagerly learning about the natural world, finding ingenious ways to improve efficiencies and solve problems, whether minor and domestic or major and industry changing. He began at Sohio in the Chemical and Physical Research Department in 1937. Work in process development took him around the world managing start-ups for acrylonitrile plants. On retirement, he joined McKee Engineering and Construction. His thirst for knowledge and constructive pursuit of solutions to problems made for his children a rich and expansive upbringing. His warm, loving presence in our lives will be sorely missed.”—Elin Poneman, daughter
Most recent title: Manager, McKee Engineering and Construction Petroleum and Chemical Process Division
Education: BSc, chemical engineering, Michigan State University, 1937
Survivors: Children, Mary Ann Zane, Peter, Elin Poneman, Jeanne, and John; 13 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter