Obituary: Elden H. Banitt

Elden H. Banitt, 83, died Dec. 29, 2020, in Woodbury, Minnesota.
“Elden completed postdoctoral work at the University of California, Berkeley. From there he went to Riker Pharmaceuticals, which became 3M Pharmaceuticals, and was a research chemist there for 34 years. After being awarded numerous patents for innovative research and discovering the cardiac medicine Tambocor, Elden was inducted into 3M’s prestigious Carlton Society. Outside work, Elden had many interests, including bicycling, cross-country skiing, golf, chess, family camping trips, and international travel. Elden took amazing photos that documented family events and his travels, and he was once published in National Geographic.”—Family of Elden H. Banitt
Most recent title: Division scientist, 3M Pharmaceuticals
Education: BA, chemistry, St. Olaf College, 1959; PhD, organic chemistry, University of Wisconsin–Madison, 1964
Survivors: Wife, Kay; daughter, Lynn Clark; son, Lee, four grandchildren; one great-grandchild
