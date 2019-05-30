Obituary: Elizabeth K. Weisburger

Elizabeth K. Weisburger, 94, died on Feb. 12 in Rockville, Maryland.
“Elizabeth Weisburger, the eldest of 10 siblings, a brilliant chemist who advanced cancer research, a public health servant, the owner of an impeccable memory, an avid hiker, philanthropist, advocate for women in science, quirky gift giver, and an amazing cherry-pie baker.”—Elizabeth Ann Weisburger, granddaughter
Most recent title: Assistant director, National Cancer Institute
Education: BS, chemistry, Lebanon Valley College, 1944; PhD, organic chemistry, University of Cincinnati, 1947
Survivors: Daughter, Diane; sons, Andrew and William; and four grandchildren
