Obituary: Ellen A. Keiter

Ellen A. Keiter, 77, died on Dec. 10, 2019, in Charleston, Illinois.
“Ellen A. Keiter, a more-than-50-year American Chemical Society member and an ACS councilor, was chemistry faculty at Eastern Illinois University 1977–2007 and department chair 1994–2003. She was dedicated to mentoring students, many of whom went on to their own distinguished careers. Ellen contributed several chapters to the ACS volume Successful Women in Chemistry, and—with her late husband, Richard—she joined Jim Huheey in revising his classic textbook, Inorganic Chemistry: Principles of Structure and Reactivity. She received numerous awards at EIU, including Distinguished Honors Faculty in 2000. Her kindness, sense of humor, and beautiful smile will be remembered by all who knew her.”—David H. Buchanan and Bassam Z. Shakhashiri, friends and colleagues
Most recent title: Professor emerita, Eastern Illinois University
Education: BA, chemistry, Augsburg College, 1964; MS, biochemistry, University of Maryland, College Park, 1968; PhD, inorganic chemistry, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, 1986
Survivors: Daughter, Lise; son, Eric; one grandson
