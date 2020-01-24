Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Obituaries

Obituary: Ellen A. Keiter

by Linda Wang
January 24, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

This is a photo of Ellen Keiter.
Credit: Courtesy of the Keiter family
Ellen Keiter

Ellen A. Keiter, 77, died on Dec. 10, 2019, in Charleston, Illinois.

“Ellen A. Keiter, a more-than-50-year American Chemical Society member and an ACS councilor, was chemistry faculty at Eastern Illinois University 1977–2007 and department chair 1994–2003. She was dedicated to mentoring students, many of whom went on to their own distinguished careers. Ellen contributed several chapters to the ACS volume Successful Women in Chemistry, and—with her late husband, Richard—she joined Jim Huheey in revising his classic textbook, Inorganic Chemistry: Principles of Structure and Reactivity. She received numerous awards at EIU, including Distinguished Honors Faculty in 2000. Her kindness, sense of humor, and beautiful smile will be remembered by all who knew her.”—David H. Buchanan and Bassam Z. Shakhashiri, friends and colleagues

Most recent title: Professor emerita, Eastern Illinois University

Education: BA, chemistry, Augsburg College, 1964; MS, biochemistry, University of Maryland, College Park, 1968; PhD, inorganic chemistry, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, 1986

Survivors: Daughter, Lise; son, Eric; one grandson

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Oren P. Anderson
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Phillip G. Wahlbeck
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Vernon “Jack” Shiner Jr.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE