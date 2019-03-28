Obituary: Ernest Hodgson

Ernest Hodgson, 86, died on Oct. 10, 2018, in Raleigh, North Carolina.
“Ernest was well known for his toxicological research in xenobiotic metabolism, most recently on the human metabolism of environmental chemicals, as well as his outreach activities and his service to the profession of toxicology. He was also editor and lead author of two well-received toxicology textbooks. His work as a lexicographer included the Dictionary of Toxicology and the Dictionary of Agromedicine.”—Patricia Hodgson, daughter
Most recent title: Professor emeritus of toxicology, North Carolina State University
Education: BS, King’s College of the University of Durham (now Newcastle University); PhD, entomology, Oregon State University, 1960
Survivors: Daughters, Audrey, Mary, and Patricia; son, Ernest; four grandchildren. Preceded in death by wife, Mary.
