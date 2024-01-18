Obituary: Ernest J. Bastian Jr.

Ernest J. Bastian Jr., 81, of Herndon, Virginia, died Oct. 11, 2023.
“Ernie was a scientist through and through and an avid lifelong learner. He was a lover of classical music and a musician (clarinet and saxophone). Ernie was a sports fan too—especially of Washington, DC–affiliated teams. He also enjoyed a good laugh, rarely missing an episode of Saturday Night Live.”—Sarah Brunning, niece
Most recent title: Research chemist, US Federal Highway Administration
Education: BS, chemistry, Rutgers University, 1963; MS, chemistry, Carnegie Institute of Technology, 1965; PhD, chemistry, Carnegie Mellon University, 1969
Survivors: Wife, Wilma E. Bastian
