Obituary: Ernest W. Robb﻿

Ernest W. Robb, 86, died on Aug. 31 in Glen Rock, N.J.
“Ernest taught at Stevens Institute of Technology for 32 years, engaging a generation of students with his clear, committed, and dynamic teaching. He also led the faculty council three times and led Stevens’s American Association of University Professors’ first and only strike. He pioneered the use of artificial intelligence for identifying unknown organic compounds. A Renaissance man, he loved music and studied everything from archaeology to mythology to poetry to linguistics. He was intensely curious and analytical about everything he encountered, from how U.S. politics works to why languages have pronouns. He was also a remarkably kind, gentle, and reliable person.”—John Robb, son
Most recent title: Professor, Stevens Institute of Technology
Education: B.S., chemistry, Kansas State University, 1952; Ph.D., chemistry, Harvard University, 1956
Survivors: Sons, Arthur, John, and William
