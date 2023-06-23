Obituary: Eugene J. Mitacek

Eugene J. Mitacek, 87, died Nov. 10, 2022, in Huntington, New York.
“Eugene was passionate about teaching chemistry and biochemistry, and dedicated many years of traveling abroad to enhance his research projects relating to diet and cancer. He founded the Eugene J. Mitacek Award for Excellence in Chemistry for undergraduate students. He spent 52 years as a faculty member at New York Institute of Technology.”—Claude Gagna, colleague
Most recent title: Professor, New York Institute of Technology
Education: PhD, chemical sciences, Charles University, 1959
Survivors: Wife, Hana; daughter, Tatiana
