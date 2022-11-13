Obituary: Eugene P. Schram

Eugene P. Schram, 88, died July 15 in Columbus, Ohio.
“Gene was an excellent experimentalist and probably the best glassblower in the group aside from Grant Urry. He was an outdoorsman and liked to hunt.”—John W. Connolly, colleague and friend
Most recent title: Professor, the Ohio State University
Education: PhD, chemistry, Purdue University, 1962
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter