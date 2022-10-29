Obituary: Eugene A. Elphingstone

Eugene A. Elphingstone, 78, died May 10 in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
“He loved to fish and hunt geese, play and coach soccer, and be an all-around problem solver and helping handyman, including on mission trips. He received the 50 years of service award from the American Chemical Society on Jan. 1, 2015.”—Frances Elphingstone, wife
Most recent title: Chemist, Expo Chemical
Education: BS, chemistry, Arkansas State College, 1965; MS, chemistry, Oklahoma State University, 1969; PhD, chemistry, University of Oklahoma, 1972
Survivors: Wife, Frances; daughter, Kimberly; seven grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter