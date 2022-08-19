Obituary: Everett R. Greene

Everett R. Greene, 93, died May 21 in Wilmington, Delaware.
“Everett married his wife, Mina Glidden, on June 16, 1961 at their local Presbyterian Church. He served the church as a deacon and the superintendent of Sunday schools for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, and playing golf and bridge. He was very adept at woodworking, a skill passed down from his father. His children will continue to cherish the pieces that he made. He was a loving husband and father and a great role model to all his family. He will be missed by those who knew him.”—Ruth Ann Greene, daughter
Most recent title: Senior research scientist, Hercules
Education: BS, chemical engineering, Carnegie Institute of Technology, 1951
Survivors: Daughter, Ruth Ann; son, Ralph
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter