Obituaries

Obituary: Everett R. Greene

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
August 19, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 29
Everette R. Greene.
Credit: Courtesy of Ruth Ann Greene
Everette R. Greene

Everett R. Greene, 93, died May 21 in Wilmington, Delaware.

“Everett married his wife, Mina Glidden, on June 16, 1961 at their local Presbyterian Church. He served the church as a deacon and the superintendent of Sunday schools for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, and playing golf and bridge. He was very adept at woodworking, a skill passed down from his father. His children will continue to cherish the pieces that he made. He was a loving husband and father and a great role model to all his family. He will be missed by those who knew him.”—Ruth Ann Greene, daughter

Most recent title: Senior research scientist, Hercules

Education: BS, chemical engineering, Carnegie Institute of Technology, 1951

Survivors: Daughter, Ruth Ann; son, Ralph

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

