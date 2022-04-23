Obituary: Francis "Fritz" Schmitz

Francis “Fritz” Schmitz , 90, died March 7 in Norman, Oklahoma.
“Schmitz worked on determining the structures of many important natural products of medicinal value, and he loved teaching those skills to others. His research generated over 160 publications. Schmitz was widely and internationally recognized as a leader in the field of marine natural product chemistry. Those skills and accomplishments played an important role in Fritz being named the first marine associate editor for the American Chemical Society’s Journal of Natural Products, a position he held from 1999 to 2002. Given that the oceans were his research home, it is notable that he was not at all fond of sharks.”—Robert Cichewicz, colleague
Most recent title: Professor, University of Oklahoma
Education: BS, Maryknoll College, 1954; PhD, organic chemistry, University of California, Berkeley, 1961
Survivors: Wife, Phoebe; daughter, Kathy Ong; sons, Michael and Steven
