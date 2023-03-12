Obituary: Francis L. Harris

Francis L. Harris, 83, died Dec. 22, 2021, in Dripping Springs, Texas.
“Besides chemistry, Francis loved golf, bridge, travel, and good beer.”—Marilyn Harris, wife.
Most recent title: Professor emeritus, California State University, Northridge
Education: BS, chemistry, University of Tulsa, 1961; PhD, chemistry, University of California, Los Angeles, 1966
Survivors: Wife, Marilyn; brother, Ron
