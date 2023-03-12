Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Obituaries

Obituary: Frank H. Clarke

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
March 12, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

Frank H. Clarke
Credit: Moses K. Kaloustian
Frank H. Clarke

Frank H. Clarke, 95, died Jan. 15, 2023 in Califon, New Jersey.

“Frank was a modern Renaissance man: chemist, X-ray crystallographer, artist, inventor, programmer, author, raconteur, and historian.

Under G. Stork’s doctoral mentorship at Harvard University, Frank completed the total synthesis of cedrene and cedrol. During his postdoctoral studies at Columbia University, he established the correct structures of α-halocodides and studied their SN2’ reactions.  Subsequently, he became senior research scientist at Schering, director of medicinal research at Geigy, and distinguished senior research fellow at Ciba-Geigy.

He authored a number of books, edited IUPAC’s “Strategy of Drug Research,” and served as editor in chief of Annual Reports in Medicinal Chemistry (vol. 11).  He also chaired the organic division of the New York Academy of Sciences.

At ChemClarke, in Califon, he invented the Clarke titrator, an automated potentiometric instrument for the measurement of pKa values of potential drugs. He also invented the molecular model assembly, a set of skeletal-space-filling molecular models for the visualization of large biomolecules and active sites of enzymes.

As an artist, he filled his home with his masterful, colorful, and joyful paintings and drawings.

Frank had an unforgettable hearty laughter. He was the perfect example of a wonderful, kind, modest, and sweet human being.  He was Ginny’s devoted husband for nearly 7 decades, a superb dad, and a loving grandfather.”—Moses K. Kaloustian

Most recent title: Distinguished senior research fellow, Ciba-Geigy

Education: BS, chemistry, 1948, and MS, chemistry, 1950, University of New Brunswick; PhD, organic chemistry, Harvard University, 1955

Survivors: Wife, Ginny; daughters, Susan and Sarah; four grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

CORRECTION:

This article was updated on March 15, 2023, to correct the degrees earned. The BS and MS were in chemistry, not medicinal research.

This article was updated on March 14, 2023, to correct the writer of the obituary remembrance. It is Moses K. Kaloustian, not Bernadette Taylor. And the credit for the photo is Moses K. Kaloustian, not courtesy of Bernadette Taylor.

UPDATE:

This obituary was updated on March 14, 2023, to provide more details about Frank H. Clarke’s life, including the compounds he worked with, his involvement in the organic division of the New York Academy of Sciences, his employment history, and his interest in art. The new text also clarifies that his inventions of a potentiometric instrument and skeletal-space-filling molecular models occurred at ChemClarke.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Frank Seela
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Oren P. Anderson
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Jerry Jasinski

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE