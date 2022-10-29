Obituary: Frank L. Fasano Sr.

Frank L. Fasano Sr., 91, died Aug. 26 in Summerland Key, Florida.
“Frank specialized in pigments and dyes and was a plastics expert, receiving an award from the Society of Engineers in 1963. He was a member of the American Chemical Society for 64 years and of the Society of Plastics Engineers for 60 years. He received an award from the Color and Appearance Division of the Society of Plastics Engineers in 1998. He retired from Hoechst Celanese in 1994 and started his own business selling pigments and dyes to Jaysynth Dyestuff for 5 years before finally retiring. He was a member of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary for 42 years, had his captain’s license, and received the Commodore’s Certificate of Excellence in 2000.”—Rose Kopf, daughter
Most recent title: Technical expert, Jaysynth Dyestuff
Education: BS, chemistry, Northeastern University, 1954
Survivors: Wife, Carolyn; daughter, Rose Kopf; sons, Ralph and Frank Jr.; two stepsons; two grandchildren
