Obituary: Frank L. Himes

Frank L. Himes, 93, died Oct. 10, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio.
“I loved to travel with my dad and mom. Watching him frame a photographic shot, hearing about the natural and human history of the location, and listening as he spoke with the locals always added depth to the experience. He traveled to all the continents except Australia and Antarctica, and he mentioned that he went farther than he ever expected, starting from a nondiverse Indiana farm community. As traveling became harder, he enjoyed reviewing old pictures and reliving the trips. His curiosity, knowledge, positive outlook, and refusal to be negative made for enjoyable times together.”—Caroline Himes, daughter
Most recent title: Professor of agronomy, Ohio State University
Education: AB, chemistry, Wabash College, 1949; PhD, soil chemistry and fertility, Purdue University, 1956
Survivors: Wife, Dorothy; daughters, Laura Perone and Caroline; son, Glenn
