Obituary: Frank M. Precopio

Frank M. Precopio, 94, died Feb. 11 in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.
“My parents met on a blind date at the American Chemical Society meeting in 1954. They were happily married for 63 years. Frank was Yale University professor Harry Wasserman’s first PhD student. Frank worked for 15 years at General Electric. His invention of cross-linked polyethylene is still used today in the wire and cable industry. He later worked for Amchem, where he was eventually president of the company. The company developed several significant products under his direction. He worked in his second career in the pharmaceutical industry until age 87. Frank was an ACS member for 72 years.”—Michael Precopio, son
Most recent title: Research director, Summers Laboratories
Education: BS, chemistry, Brown University, 1947; PhD, organic chemistry, Yale University, 1951
Survivors: Wife, Rita; sons, Frank and Michael; predeceased by son Thomas
