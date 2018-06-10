Advertisement

Obituaries

Obituary: Frank O. Ellison

by Linda Wang
June 10, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 24
A photo of Frank Ellison.
Credit: Courtesy of James Ellison
Frank Ellison

Frank O. Ellison, 91, died on Jan. 12 in Brighton, Mich.

“One of Frank’s major professional achievements was the development and application of diatomics-in-molecules theory. He had 69 publications, including part authorship of a book in which he was the first to calculate extremely high-temperature vibrational contributions to thermodynamic properties of diatomic molecules by including continuum contributions. While at Carnegie Institute of Technology (now Carnegie Mellon University), Frank met and married Jody Lowe, who at the time was an assistant professor in the science department at Margaret Morrison Carnegie College. Together they raised two children. Frank was active in his community, serving as an elected member of the Churchill Borough Council from 1982 to 1997. After retirement in 1988, he researched his Swedish genealogy, tracing his family back to the 1400s.”—James Ellison, son

Most recent title: professor of chemistry, University of Pittsburgh

Education: B.S., chemistry, Creighton University, 1949; Ph.D., chemistry, Iowa State University, 1953

Survivors: daughter, Kathe James; son, James; four grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

