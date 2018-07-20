Obituary: Frank R. Busch

“Frank conducted research under Herman Richey at Pennsylvania State University and Glenn Berchtold at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. A process development chemist at Lilly and Pfizer for 34 years, Frank developed Chantix, Geodon, and other pharmaceuticals. His team at Pfizer received the ACS Heroes of Chemistry Award in 2015 for their development of Xeljanz. He retired in 2016. The following are some quotes from his friends and colleagues: ‘His work blended creativity with unwavering dependability.’ ‘Careful and thorough documentation; instrumental in gaining regulatory approval for CMC sections.’ ‘Calm and knowledgeable approach, never letting suggestions go without careful consideration.’ ‘Amazingly valuable contributor to projects—intelligent, collaborative, and kind; role model of scientific excellence, genuine contributor to humanity.’ Frank was married for 40 years. He was dedicated to Scouting and his church.”—Edward K. Watkins, friend and colleague
Most recent title: Research fellow, Pfizer
Education: B.S., chemistry, Pennsylvania State University, 1978; Ph.D., organic chemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 1982
Survivors: Wife, Constance; daughter, Dorothy; sons, Robert and Paul; grandchildren
