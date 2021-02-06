Obituary: George E. Hartwell

George E. Hartwell, 80, died Nov. 4, 2020, in Midland, Michigan.
“George taught at Indiana University for 7 years. He joined Dow Chemical in 1974 and worked on homogeneous catalysis for products being manufactured by various Dow businesses until his retirement at the end of 2001. Throughout his career at Dow, George continued to teach and mentor chemists in his group and laboratory. ‘He was a valued friend and mentor, teacher, and life coach. It is hard for me to imagine what my life would look like without his influence,’ colleague David C. Molzahn says. ‘George was thoughtful and kind. He always kept a positive outlook and was willing to help and encourage everyone around him. I benefited from his sage advice and direction throughout my career at Dow,’ colleague Gary Strickler says.”—Ieva O. Hartwell, wife
Most recent title: Research scientist, Dow Chemical
Education: BS, chemistry, Union College, 1962; PhD, inorganic chemistry, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, 1966
Survivors: Wife, Ieva; sons, Erik and Peter; three grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter