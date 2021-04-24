Obituary: George F. Vande Woude

George F. Vande Woude, 85, died April 13 in Belmont, Michigan.
“Beyond his scientific achievements, George was also known for hosting many visitors at Stoneridge Farm and giving hayrides to international scientists, extended family, and children of all ages. George had a remarkable list of other talents, which include rebuilding hog pens, fixing farm equipment, cutting wood, keeping bees, and refinishing furniture. George was an exuberant dancer and a practical joker, and he enjoyed hunting and fishing, even if the bounty was not plentiful. George boasted that he ‘always wanted to be surrounded by beautiful women’ when he spoke about his four daughters and wife, Dorothy.”—Sue Vande Woude, daughter
Most recent title: Director, Van Andel Research Institute
Education: PhD, biochemistry, Rutgers University, 1964
Survivors: Daughters, Alice Ferns, Cindy, Gail, and Sue; five grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter