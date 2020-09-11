Advertisement

Obituaries

Obituary: George G. Odian

by Linda Wang
September 11, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 35
Photo of George Odian.
Credit: Courtesy of Mike Odian
George Odian

George G. Odian, 86, died on Dec. 22, 2019, in New York City.

“A lifelong New Yorker, George served as research director for Radiation Applications and then moved to academia, where he taught and led research programs first at Columbia University and then for 50 years at the College of Staten Island. He was world renowned in the field of polymer science, having authored over 75 research papers and four textbooks, including the preeminent Principles of Polymerization. In 2014, he was awarded the Paul J. Flory Polymer Education Award in recognition of his outstanding achievements in promoting polymer education. George was an avid photographer, an ardent follower of jazz music, a creative cook, a true student of baseball, and an enthusiastic supporter of his home team, the New York Yankees.”—Bruce S. Bernstein, friend and former student

Most recent title: Professor emeritus of chemistry, College of Staten Island

Education: BS, chemistry, City University of New York, 1954; PhD, chemistry, Columbia University, 1958

Survivors: Son, Michael; two granddaughters

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

