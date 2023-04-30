Obituary: George H. Thomson

George H. Thomson, 87, died March 1, 2023, in Fort Collins, Colorado.
“George taught at General Motors Institute (now Kettering Institute) before joining Phillips Petroleum Company (now ConocoPhillips) in 1975. After retiring from Phillips, he became technical director of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers’ Design Institute for Physical Properties before retiring again in 2004. George’s research focused on physical property correlations, particularly saturated and liquid densities. He also served as editor or coeditor of related chapters in The Encyclopedia of Fluid Mechanics, volume 1, and Perry’s Chemical Engineers’ Handbook. George was an American Chemical Society member for 68 years and valued his associations with fellow members of the society.”—Jane Thomson, spouse
Most recent title: Technical director, Design Institute for Physical Properties, American Institute of Chemical Engineers
Education: BS, chemistry, Oklahoma State University, 1956; PhD, physical chemistry, University of Chicago, 1963
Survivors: Spouse, Jane; daughters, Barbara and Hilary
