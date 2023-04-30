Advertisement

Obituaries

Obituary: George H. Thomson

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
April 30, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 14
George H. Thomson.
Credit: Courtesy of Jane Thomson
George H. Thomson

George H. Thomson, 87, died March 1, 2023, in Fort Collins, Colorado.

“George taught at General Motors Institute (now Kettering Institute) before joining Phillips Petroleum Company (now ConocoPhillips) in 1975. After retiring from Phillips, he became technical director of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers’ Design Institute for Physical Properties before retiring again in 2004. George’s research focused on physical property correlations, particularly saturated and liquid densities. He also served as editor or coeditor of related chapters in The Encyclopedia of Fluid Mechanics, volume 1, and Perry’s Chemical Engineers’ Handbook. George was an American Chemical Society member for 68 years and valued his associations with fellow members of the society.”—Jane Thomson, spouse

Most recent title: Technical director, Design Institute for Physical Properties, American Institute of Chemical Engineers

Education: BS, chemistry, Oklahoma State University, 1956; PhD, physical chemistry, University of Chicago, 1963

Survivors: Spouse, Jane; daughters, Barbara and Hilary

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

