Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Obituaries

Obituary: George J. Baumgartner

by Linda Wang
June 10, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

George Baumgartner.
Credit: Courtesy of the Baumgartner family
George Baumgartner

George J. Baumgartner, 93, died on Feb. 10 in Atchison, Kan.

“After graduation from college, Dr. Baumgartner was employed as an inorganic chemist by the Midwest Research Institute in Kansas City, Mo. In the fall of 1950, he became an instructor of chemistry at Mount St. Scholastica College. He was appointed full professor in 1956. In 1966, he was made chairman of the natural sciences and mathematics division of the college. He was appointed assistant academic dean in 1967 and academic dean in 1968. Dr. Baumgartner was an active participant in merger considerations between Mount St. Scholastica College and St. Benedict’s College. In the fall of 1971, he was granted a year’s sabbatical, which he took at the University of Maryland, studying environmental science and nuclear chemistry. While there, he used the nuclear reactor of the National Bureau of Standards in Gaithersburg, Md., in his studies. In the fall of 1972, he returned to Benedictine College as a chemistry professor. He was appointed assistant academic dean in 1973 and academic dean in 1977, a post which he filled until his retirement in 1988.”—family of George Baumgartner

Most recent title: academic dean, Benedictine College

Education: B.S., chemistry, St. Benedict’s College, 1945; Ph.D., chemistry, University of Notre Dame, 1953

Survivors: wife, Barbara; daughters, Virginia, Joan Taylor, and Connie Broski; sons, Tom, David, and Steve; nine grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; three step-great grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Gilbert J. Sloan
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Edward R. Birnbaum
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Keith E. Lorentzen

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE