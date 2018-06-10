Obituary: George J. Baumgartner

“After graduation from college, Dr. Baumgartner was employed as an inorganic chemist by the Midwest Research Institute in Kansas City, Mo. In the fall of 1950, he became an instructor of chemistry at Mount St. Scholastica College. He was appointed full professor in 1956. In 1966, he was made chairman of the natural sciences and mathematics division of the college. He was appointed assistant academic dean in 1967 and academic dean in 1968. Dr. Baumgartner was an active participant in merger considerations between Mount St. Scholastica College and St. Benedict’s College. In the fall of 1971, he was granted a year’s sabbatical, which he took at the University of Maryland, studying environmental science and nuclear chemistry. While there, he used the nuclear reactor of the National Bureau of Standards in Gaithersburg, Md., in his studies. In the fall of 1972, he returned to Benedictine College as a chemistry professor. He was appointed assistant academic dean in 1973 and academic dean in 1977, a post which he filled until his retirement in 1988.”—family of George Baumgartner