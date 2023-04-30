Obituary: George L. Dunn

George L. Dunn, 86, died Jan. 7, 2023, in Avalon, New Jersey.
“George was simply the best! He was a kind, loving, and happy man, father, and husband, who was loved by everyone that knew him.”—Heidi Dunn, wife
Most recent title: Director of new product development, GSK, Japan
Education: BA, chemistry, University of Connecticut, 1958; PhD, chemistry, University of Maine, 1962
Survivors: Wife, Heidi; three children; one stepson; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren
