Obituaries

Obituary: George M. Bodner

by Linda Wang
April 24, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 15
Photo of George M. Bodner.
Credit: Courtesy of George M. Bodner
George M. Bodner

George M. Bodner, 75, died March 19 in West Lafayette, Indiana.

“George was instrumental in creating the graduate program in chemical education and the School of Engineering Education at Purdue University. He established the Biennial Conference on Chemical Education and created the American Association of Chemistry Teachers, which has more than 4,000 members. For several decades he served on various committees of the American Chemical Society, including the board of directors. He was president of the University Senate at Purdue and the author of more than 150 academic papers and an internationally renowned chemistry textbook. George won many of the most prestigious national and international awards in his field, but he will be remembered for more than his professional achievements. He was one of the most generous people with his time, resources, and spirit; he served as mentor to 77 grad students, countless undergrads, and fellow faculty members.”—Family of George M. Bodner

Most recent title: Emeritus professor of chemistry, Purdue University

Education: BS, chemistry, SUNY Buffalo, 1969; PhD, chemistry, Indiana University Bloomington, 1972

Survivors: Wife, Christine

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

