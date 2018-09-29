Obituary: George M. Fohlen

George M. Fohlen, 99, died on April 6 in Sonoma, Calif.
“Over the years, George worked for Winthrop Research, Allied Chemicals, Cutter Laboratories, Kaiser Aluminum & Chemicals, and until retirement, the National Aeronautics & Space Administration’s Ames Research Center. At Kaiser Aluminum & Chemicals, he invented the continuous-flow process for making polyamines used in polymers. He worked on fire safety in aircraft and spacecraft, including intumescent coatings and high-temperature polymers. He prepared 28 research papers and has 16 patents under his name. His other interests included photography, painting, opera, and classical music.”—Melanie Kramme, niece
Most recent title: Senior scientist, NASA’s Ames Research Center
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of California, Berkeley, 1940; Ph.D., pharmaceutical chemistry, University of California, San Francisco, 1944
Survivors: Nieces, Melanie Kramme and Michelle White; nephew, Jeff Fohlen
