Obituaries

Obituary: George M. Fohlen

by Linda Wang
September 29, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 39
Most Popular in People

 

Photo of George Fohlen.
Credit: Courtesy of Melanie Kramme
George Fohlen

George M. Fohlen, 99, died on April 6 in Sonoma, Calif.

“Over the years, George worked for Winthrop Research, Allied Chemicals, Cutter Laboratories, Kaiser Aluminum & Chemicals, and until retirement, the National Aeronautics & Space Administration’s Ames Research Center. At Kaiser Aluminum & Chemicals, he invented the continuous-flow process for making polyamines used in polymers. He worked on fire safety in aircraft and spacecraft, including intumescent coatings and high-temperature polymers. He prepared 28 research papers and has 16 patents under his name. His other interests included photography, painting, opera, and classical music.”—Melanie Kramme, niece

Most recent title: Senior scientist, NASA’s Ames Research Center

Education: B.S., chemistry, University of California, Berkeley, 1940; Ph.D., pharmaceutical chemistry, University of California, San Francisco, 1944

Survivors: Nieces, Melanie Kramme and Michelle White; nephew, Jeff Fohlen

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

