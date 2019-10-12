Obituary: George P. Gross

George P. Gross, 94, died on Oct. 13, 2018, in Chatham, New Jersey.
“George was a research associate for Exxon for more than 30 years, focusing on cleaner-burning fuels and receiving patents for his work. He was a US Navy veteran of World War II and served as a navigation officer aboard the USS Topeka. In his youth, George was active as a Boy Scout, attending the first National Jamboree and attaining the Eagle Scout rank. He remained active in Scouting with his sons, as a leader in both Troops 71 and 77 in Westfield, New Jersey. As a Scout leader, he taught young men to become active citizens who grew up to contribute to their community and beyond. George had a lifelong passion for nature and outdoor activities such as bird watching and hiking.”—family of George Gross
Most recent title: Research associate, Exxon
Education: PhD, chemistry, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, 1951
Survivors: Wife, Jane; sons, George and William
