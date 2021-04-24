Advertisement

Obituaries

Obituary: George W. Ruger Jr.

by Linda Wang
April 24, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 15
Photo of George W. Ruger Jr.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
George W. Ruger Jr.

George W. Ruger Jr., 64, died Feb. 16 in Modena, New York.

“George was an energetic person who loved to interact with people. He was the founder of Palladium Science Academy, which performed cool, safe science experiments for various organizations. He loved showing and explaining science to children and adults alike, including demonstrations for the Plattekill Public Library and local Cub Scouts. George took pride in his work and always supported, advocated for, and promoted others so that they could be successful. He enjoyed traveling to various science conventions and expos across the country. George was always promoting Earth Day, green energy, and chemistry. He loved collecting coins, cheering for the Jets, Mets, and Boston hockey, and selling wine at various local farmers’ markets and fairs.”—Family of George W. Ruger Jr.

Most recent title: Outside instrument sales specialist, PID Analyzers

Education: BA, biology, Boston University

Survivors: Wife, Kelly Herrell

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

